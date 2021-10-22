Proud Mary Theatre Company Kicks Off Fifth Season With “Falsettos”

Proud Mary Theatre Company will present the Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos for six performances taking place October 29-30 in Spartanburg and November 5-6 in Greer.

With music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by William Finn and James Lapine, Falsettos marks the Upstate premiere of this 2016 Broadway revival about a dysfunctional Jewish family in late 1970s New York with quirky modern classics such as “Four Jews in a Room Bitching,” “I’m Breaking Down,” “Love is Blind” and more.

Falsettos, directed by veteran Upstate director John Fagan (Upstate Shakespeare Festival), follows a married Jewish man, his younger lover, his wife, her shrink, their bar mitzvah-bound son, the lesbians next door, and the arrival of AIDS.

Seating is limited due to Covid-19 policies. The theater is social distancing the audience and masks are required at all times.

All tickets are $25 per person. Visit eventbrite.com/o/proud-mary-theatre-company-33344209961 to purchase tickets in advance.

Spartanburg Performances

Unitarian Universalist Church of Spartanburg

210 Henry Place, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Friday & Saturday, October 29-30 @ 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 30 @ 2 pm

Greer Performances

City of Greer Center for the Arts,

804 Trade Street, Greer, SC 29651

Friday & Saturday, November 5-6 @ 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 6 @ 2 pm

Visit proudmarytheatre.com or call (864) 202-6555 for more info.