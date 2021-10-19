South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association Announces the Upstate Hospitality Award Winners

The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA) recently announced the winners for the 9th Annual Upstate Hospitality Awards, celebrating the exceptional professionalism and outstanding service of top individuals in the industry.

The Awards Ceremony will be held Monday, November 8 at the AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville.

Nominations are accepted from SCRLA members in the Upstate, including Anderson, Greenville, Pickens and Spartanburg Counties. The winners include:

Hospitality Educator of the Year: Bill Twaler, Truist Culinary and Hospitality Innovation Center (Greenville Technical College)

Outstanding Community Service Award: Haydn Shaak, Restaurant 17 and Hotel Domestique

Restaurant Front of the House Employee of the Year: Nichelle Torres, Rick Erwin's Dining Group

Restaurant Heart of the House Employee of the Year: Tierra Locklear, Greenville Country Club

Restaurant Bartender of the Year: Blanca Crowe, CAMP Modern American Eatery

Restaurant Outstanding Certified Sommelier: Tori Whittenberg, Ruth's Chris Steak House

Restaurant Chef of the Year: John "JR" Bandy, Heirloom Restaurant

Restaurant Manager of the Year: Lucas Haramut, Soby's New South Cuisine

Restaurateur of the Year: Bob Munich, DRAY Bar & Grill and 1800 Catering

Lodging Front of the House Employee of the Year: Harrison Givens, AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville

Lodging Heart of the House Employee of the Year: Chad Greenwood, Hotel Domestique

Hotel Chef of the Year: Fernando Coppola, AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville

Lodging Manager of the Year: Chris Osborne, Embassy Suites Greenville Golf Resort

Hotelier of the Year: Yatish Patel, Sycamore Investment Group

Award winners have the potential to win a statewide SCRLA Stars of the South Carolina Hospitality Industry Award in early 2022. For more information about the Upstate Hospitality Awards and to purchase tickets, please visit scrla.org/upstate_ awards.