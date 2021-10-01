Spartanburg Philharmonic Presents “Cheeky” on Friday, Oct. 1st

Spartanburg Philharmonic presents “Cheeky,” a silent-movie double feature that will have you laughing out loud and maybe even feeling a bit witty yourself.

Featuring Charlie Chaplin’s most memorable character, The Tramp, and Buster Keaton’s slap-stick romp One Week, each with live accompaniment by chamber musicians. Bowler hat and spats optional!

The Friday, October 1, performance at Chapman Cultural Center begins at 5:30 pm. Adult tickets are $25 and youth tickets (up to age 22) are $12.50.

“Cheeky” is part of Spartanburg Philharmonic’s Espresso Series. Musical scores arranged by Peter B. Kay and Tristan Willcox. Featuring chamber music by Edvard Grieg, Franz Liszt, Ludwig van Beethoven, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Louise Farrenc, Fanny Mendelssohn, Samuel Coleridge Taylor, and more.

Visit spartanburgphilharmonic.org/events/cheeky for additional information and to purchase tickets.