Spartanburg Soaring International Kite Festival Returns on Saturday, October 9th

Come soar with Chapman Cultural Center during this all-day International Kite Festival on Saturday, October 9, at Barnet Park. Spartanburg Soaring is a community-wide initiative that encourages creativity, promotes healthy outdoor activity and builds civic pride.

The free international kite festival fills the sky with hundreds of colorful flying works of art and features live music, food trucks, and a makers market with wares from local artisans. The event also features a “rokkaku” kite battle, where teams battle to down the kites of other competitors.

The festival will take place from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Oct. 9 and it is free and open to all, including to the many international kite flyers who have come from Europe, Asia, Canada, and across the United States to join the fun.

Visit chapmanculturalcenter.org/spartanburg-soaring/ for additional information.

Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center.