Spartanburg Youth Theatre Presents “Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat”

Spartanburg Youth Theatre will present Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat on Friday, October 8, and Saturday, October 9, at the Chapman Cultural Center Theater.

Tickets to the event cost $16.25 for adults and $11.25 for students.

From the moment his tall, red-and-white-striped hat appears around the door, Sally and her brother know that The Cat in the Hat is the funniest, most mischievous cat they have ever met. With the trickiest of tricks and craziest of ideas, he is certainly fun to play with. And he turns a rainy afternoon into an amazing adventure. But what will mum find when she gets home…?

Not a word has been touched or added to Dr. Seuss’s classic, ensuring anyone who’s read the story will find themselves transported into the world they’ve always imagined.

Visit the Spartanburg Youth Theatre website for additional information and to purchase tickets.

Prepared by Spartanburg Youth Theatre.