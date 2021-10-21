Ten at the Top to Host 11th Annual Celebrating Successes Event on Nov. 17th

Join Ten at the Top for the 11th Annual Celebrating Successes Event as it recognizes businesses, organizations, and individuals who are helping make the Upstate a leading place to live, learn, do business, and raise a family.

During the event program, five finalists for the 2021 Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Vibrancy Grants will make their grant presentations. Ten at the Top will also be honoring two award recipients for the Burdette Leadership Award and the Welling Award for Regional Collaboration.

After the conclusion of program, there will be a reception for attendees to enjoy lunch and refreshments while networking.

Visit the Eventbrite page for additional information and to purchase your tickets.

Gathering together while maintaining a healthy and safe environment is the utmost priority. Organizers will be implementing a variety of precautionary measures to promote the safety of event attendees. These include spacing between chairs as well as the availability of masks and hand sanitizer.