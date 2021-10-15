The Green Monster Mash at Fluor Field on Sunday, October 17th

Join the Greenville Drive for their 2nd annual Green Monster Mash at Fluor Field on Sunday, October 17, starting at 3:00 pm.

Enjoy a family-friendly trick-or-treat through the stadium plus other fun activities like: Big Air inflatables, face painting, balloon animals, pumpkin decorating, hayrides around the field, children’s costume contest, movie on the field and much, much more!

Tickets are just $5 each for all of this Halloween fun!

The Halloween fun starts at 3:00 pm up until the movie starts.

The movie will begin at approximately 5:00 pm.

The outfield will be open and available to all families to enjoy. Blankets are allowed if you’d like to bring one to sit on during the movie. No chairs, food or drink will be allowed on the field.

Food & beverage will be available for purchase on site.

Visit the official ticketing website for more information and to purchase tickets.

Prepared by the Greenville Drive.