Tricks, Treats, and Tips for a Ghoulishly Low Energy Bill

National Energy Awareness Month calls on Americans to work together to achieve greater energy security, a more robust economy, and a healthier environment for our children.

The Energy Department works year-round to make these goals a reality. But National Energy Awareness Month is a great time to think more closely about how we use energy, where it comes from, and what we can do to use it more sustainably.

That’s why Energy.gov created Energyween — a spooky, tongue-in-cheek celebration of energy and how we use it. As in years past, they’ve taken a few favorite hallmarks of the season — jack-o-lanterns, haunted houses, DIY costumes — and given them a fun and educational energy twist. This year, they turned Halloween candy into energy units and asked a real-life energy ghostbuster to help fight back against the energy vampires lurking in our homes.

Here’s how you can help celebrate:

Carve an Energy Pumpkin

Energy.gov loves classic, spooky jack-o-lanterns as much as the next Cabinet agency. But they’re also energy nerds, so we suggest mixing up your pumpkin patch with their classic energy-themed pumpkin carving stencils. Or better yet, design your own and tweet a photo!

Hear From a Real-life Energy Ghostbuster

Check out a recent episode of the “Direct Current: An Energy.gov Podcast” to learn about the invisible ghouls and goblins lurking in your home, sapping energy and running up your electric bills. You can also check out Energy Saver’s home appliance and energy use calculator to see if energy-efficient upgrades might be a smart move.

Learn About Units of Energy Consumption

Did you know that 11 million pieces of candy corn contain the same amount of energy that an average American consumes in an entire year? That’s a lot of sugar. Check out the interactive calculator to see how you stack up in other spooky, user-friendly energy units.

Make an Energy-themed Halloween Costume

While you’re at it, follow Energy.gov on Twitter (@ENERGY), Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for daily tips, tricks and treats as we count down to Halloween. Got photos? Share them using #Energyween, or send an email to [email protected]

Happy Energyween!