Walmart Selects Spartanburg County for New, High-tech Grocery Distribution Center; $450 Million Investment and 400 New Jobs Expected

Walmart has announced plans to build a new, high-tech distribution center for fresh and frozen groceries in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. The $450 million investment will create more than 400 new supply chain jobs.

The more than 720,000-square-foot facility, located in Lyman, will rely on the combination of Walmart associates, automation technology, robotics and machine learning to process grocery perishables – such as produce, eggs, dairy, flowers and frozen goods – and deliver them to nearby stores. The facility marks Walmart’s largest grocery distribution center to date and will move two times more product than a traditional grocery distribution center in addition to presenting new technology-focused job opportunities in the region.

“Walmart’s high-tech grocery distribution center will include game-changing innovations that are radically disrupting the supply chain, getting products onto shelves for our customers even faster, while saving time for our associates,” said Walmart U.S., Senior Vice President, Automation and Innovation, David Guggina. “We’re proud to be opening Walmart’s largest automated grocery distribution center in Spartanburg County and look forward to bringing new STEM job opportunities to the region.”

The high-tech distribution center is part of a larger investment the retailer announced earlier this year to double down on the use of automation technology in its supply chain.

“Walmart’s decision to grow its South Carolina presence and build a new distribution center in Spartanburg County is a tremendous reason to celebrate,” commented Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “This announcement speaks volumes to our state’s logistics advantages, infrastructure and business-friendly environment. We’re thrilled to have Walmart on the roster of renowned companies calling the Palmetto State home.”

The new distribution center is scheduled to open in 2024. Employment information will be shared closer to the facility’s opening date. To learn more about career opportunities, visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.