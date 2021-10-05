Wofford College to Celebrate Homecoming Weekend Oct. 15-17

A story will always follow Wofford College’s Class of 2020. It was the college’s first graduating class in 159 years not to have commencement exercises.

The apostrophe and No. 20 that’ll be by their names in alumni updates will represent more than the year they graduated.

“We’ll always feel something special about the Class of 2020,” says David Beacham, senior vice president for administration and secretary to the college’s board of trustees. “Their time on campus ended abruptly during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, during a time when the country was in quarantine. We are looking forward to having them back to campus for a really special celebration.”

The college will celebrate the class during Homecoming Weekend, Oct. 15-17.

In addition to the various events that are part of Homecoming, there will be events just for the Class of 2020, including a Sunday morning ceremony on the seal and front lawn of Main Building. The class is encouraged to invite up to two guests for all of the weekend’s events, including the Sunday morning ceremony, which will conclude with a “Lemonade on the Lawn” reception. Class of 2020 alumni should register for the weekend’s events.

The class’ four officers – Curneisha Williams, Alec Konrad, Connor Kreese and Braden Tuttle – consulted with the college’s administration to identify a time to celebrate the class, its achievements and contributions to the college.

“The Class of 2020 is eager to be back on campus for this year’s Homecoming celebrations,” says Tuttle, the class secretary. “At times, our class has felt somewhat forgotten, as we did not have an actual Commencement. I know all members of the Class of 2020 are excited to be back and receive a proper send-off, as well as reunite with friends, faculty and staff.”

Homecoming event schedule for the Class of 2020:

Fire Pit Party

Friday, Oct. 15

6:30 p.m.

Class of 2020 Fire Pit located in the Village, behind the Galleria.

This fire pit is a gift to the class and the Wofford community from the college, since the class was unable to carry out the fundraising for this project in the spring of 2020 when fundraising would have occurred.

All-Alumni Party

Friday, Oct. 15

8:30 p.m.

Front lawn of Main Building

Blue Dogs band will perform. It will be a fun time for alumni of all ages.

Marys and Mimosas

Saturday, Oct. 16

10:30 a.m.

Horseshoe behind Main Building

There will be gatherings by class year.

Football Game

Saturday, Oct. 16

1:30 p.m.

Gibbs Stadium

The Terriers will play Samford University. Postgame celebrations will take place downtown at FR8Yard, RJ Rockers Brewing Co. and Delaney’s Irish Pub.

Class of 2020 Celebration

Sunday, Oct. 17

9:30 a.m.

Seal and front lawn of Main Building

This event will be a time of reflection, celebration and recognition of the Class of 2020. Family members are invited and encouraged to attend this as well as a “Lemonade on the Lawn” reception immediately following the celebration. The college tradition of distributing Bibles or Wofford history books signed by faculty and staff also will take place.

