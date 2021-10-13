Wofford College to Partner With Blue Duck Scooters

Wofford College’s campus will soon have electric scooters available to for trips across campus and trips to downtown Spartanburg.

Blue Duck scooters became available on campus on Tuesday, Oct. 12, as Wofford became the fifth college campus in the United States to have an agreement with the e-scooter company.

“Wofford is a campus Blue Duck has wanted to partner with since we started conversations with the City of Spartanburg,” says Megan McNamara, Blue Duck’s senior director of partnerships. “Its proximity to downtown and beautiful scooter, bike and pedestrian-friendly campus make it a perfect fit.”

“Having e-scooters available on campus will allow members of the campus community to travel at Wofford or downtown sustainably, and without relying on a vehicle it eliminates the need to find parking,” says Roberta Hurley, vice president and dean of students. “A few of our staff members rode the scooters this summer, and they found it to be a fun way to reach destinations while relieving a little stress.”

Scooters will be available for rent from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Users will need to download the Blue Duck app to locate and unlock scooters near them. An online safety tutorial must be completed before riding. The app also has a map of eligible rideable locations in Spartanburg.

Blue Duck scooters are $1.25 to unlock and $0.30 per minute after. For the Wofford College launch, Blue Duck is offering a $5 credit to all members of the campus community from Tuesday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 17.

All riders must be 18 years or older, yield to pedestrians and obey and follow all rules of the road.

The scooters are equipped with GPS technology that allows Blue Duck to restrict riding or parking in areas that are not permitted.

In May, Spartanburg became the first city in South Carolina and the 11th location nationwide to receive a fleet of Blue Duck scooters.

Visit www.wofford.edu and www.flyblueduck.com for additional information.

Prepared by Wofford College.