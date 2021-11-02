Election Day is Today!

We wanted to remind you that polls are open today, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, for the South Carolina municipal elections. Go vote!

The majority of the elections will focus on local government positions and referendums.

Don’t know where to go? Click here to find your Election Day polling location. Polling places will be open 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. As long as you are in line by 7:00 pm, you will be allowed to vote.

Voting in person now requires a photograph ID in South Carolina. If you are registered, but have lost or not received your voter registration card, state law allows the use of a valid South Carolina drivers license or a DMV-issued state ID as proof of identity at your precinct. Keep in mind that in order to vote in a particular South Carolina election, you must register at least 30 days prior to it.

Voters are asked to wear face masks inside polling locations to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Q. What candidates and/or offices are on the ballot today?

A. The offices, candidates and questions on a particular ballot will vary depending on the county and districts in which you reside. To see what will appear on your ballot, visit scVOTES.org and click “Get My Sample Ballot” in the mySCVOTES section of the homepage.

Q. What do I take with me to the polls to vote?

A. When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following Photo IDs:

SC Driver’s License

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card includes SC Concealed Weapons Permit

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

US Passport

Federal Military ID includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and the Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Card



Q. What if I don’t have one of these Photo IDs?

A. If you do not have one of these photo IDs, you can make your voting experience as fast and easy as possible by getting one before Election Day. If you are already registered to vote, you can go to your county voter registration and elections office, provide your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security Number, and have your photo taken. You can do this even on Election Day. Free DMV ID Cards are also available from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

If you cannot get a photo ID, bring your non-photo voter registration card with you to the polling place. You may vote a provisional ballot after signing an affidavit stating you have a reasonable impediment to obtaining a photo ID. A reasonable impediment is any valid reason, beyond your control, which created an obstacle obtaining a photo ID. Some examples include: a disability or illness, a conflict with your work schedule, a lack of transportation, a lack of a birth certificate, family responsibilities, a religious objection to being photographed, and any other obstacle you find reasonable. This ballot will count unless someone proves to the county board of voter registration and elections that you are lying about your identity or having the listed impediment. To vote under the reasonable impediment exception:

Inform the poll managers that you do not have a photo ID and could not get one. Present your current, non-photo registration card. Sign the affidavit provided by the poll managers stating why you could not obtain a photo ID. Cast a provisional ballot that will be counted unless the county board of voter registration and elections has reason to believe your affidavit is false.

Q. What happens if I have a Photo ID but forget to bring it to my polling place?

A. If you forget to bring your photo ID to your polling place, you may vote a provisional ballot that will count only if you show your photo ID to your county board of voter registration and elections office prior to certification of the election (on Friday after the General Election).

Q. I’ve lost my voter registration card or my photo voter registration card. Can I still vote?

A. Yes. Your voter registration card is your notification that you have registered to vote and shows your precinct and polling place. Your voter registration card is not necessary to vote. If you lost your photo voter registration card, you may also vote with your driver’s license, DMV issued ID card, federal military ID, or U.S. passport. If you don’t have another Photo ID, you can get a replacement photo voter registration card from your county elections office, even on Election Day. If you can’t get a replacement before going to the polls, bring your non-photo voter registration card with you to the polling place. See answer to previous Question “What if I don’t have one of these Photo IDs?” for details.

Please visit scVOTES.org for additional information.