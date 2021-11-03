Entries Open for the 29th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition

Entries for the 29th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition™ are now being accepted! Gingerbread enthusiasts are encouraged to enter and begin dreaming up dazzling designs for their confectionery creations with a chance to win cash, prizes, and, of course, bragging rights.

The entry application is open now and available here.

Competition Key Dates:

November 8, 2021: Entry Form due – your piece does not have to be final at this stage. Changes can be made up until Registration Day on November 21.

– your piece does not have to be final at this stage. Changes can be made up until Registration Day on November 21. November 15, 2021: Entry Photo + Video Content and Entry Description Summary Form due – your piece does not have to be final at this stage. Changes can be made up until Registration Day on November 21.

– your piece does not have to be final at this stage. Changes can be made up until Registration Day on November 21. November 21, 2021: Competition Registration Day – all Gingerbread entries must be completed and brought to The Omni Grove Park Inn for in-person registration. See official rules for entry registration times.

After a virtual 2020, the Resort is welcoming back competitors in-person in 2021 and will have a public Gingerbread display, as in years past, throughout the holiday season. The competition’s esteemed panel of judges, including Chef Nicholas Lodge and Chef Carla Hall, will announce a winner on November 22 during the Awards Ceremony.

Like last year, the competition will conduct the first round of judging virtually. This will enable documentation of the creation process, enhance the first round of the judging experience, and ensure the Competition will continue safely, even if unforeseen circumstances were to arise.

The second round of judging will be done in-person at the hotel in the Grand Ballroom as in years past. All Gingerbread entries will be reviewed in-person to ensure the integrity of the Gingerbread creation.

COMPETITION ENTRY & WINNER ANNOUCEMENT

The 29th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition™ will be held on November 22, 2021 with an awards ceremony following in the Grand Ballroom . The awards ceremony is reserved for contestants and their families only. Competition judging is closed to the public.

To see the top winners from the 2020 competition, please visit the 12 Days of Gingerbread gallery.

Prepared by the Omni Grove Park Inn.