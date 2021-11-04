GSP Airport Resumes Parking Shuttle Service

As another sign that passenger activity is recovering, GSP has re-established parking shuttle service from its Economy Parking Lot P2. The service was discontinued in April 2020 due to the significant reduction in passenger activity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

An airport shuttle bus runs continuously from 4:15 a.m. until one hour past the last arriving flight each day. Travelers can catch the shuttle at marked shelters located in Economy Parking Lot P2 and at a dedicated pick-up spot on the terminal curb near baggage claim.

As an added convenience, travelers can now pre-book parking at GSP. This allows travelers to guarantee a space in their preferred garage or parking lot. Parking can be purchased online at gspairport.com/parking. Once parking is booked, passengers can enter and exit their chosen parking area with touchless license plate recognition. They can also enter or exit by showing a code from their cell phone or printed parking reservation receipt.

Learn more at gspairport.com.