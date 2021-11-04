Spartanburg.com News

GSP Airport Resumes Parking Shuttle Service

An airport shuttle at GSP transporting passengers from the economy lot.
GSP

As another sign that passenger activity is recovering, GSP has re-established parking shuttle service from its Economy Parking Lot P2. The service was discontinued in April 2020 due to the significant reduction in passenger activity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

An airport shuttle bus runs continuously from 4:15 a.m. until one hour past the last arriving flight each day. Travelers can catch the shuttle at marked shelters located in Economy Parking Lot P2 and at a dedicated pick-up spot on the terminal curb near baggage claim.

As an added convenience, travelers can now pre-book parking at GSP. This allows travelers to guarantee a space in their preferred garage or parking lot. Parking can be purchased online at gspairport.com/parking. Once parking is booked, passengers can enter and exit their chosen parking area with touchless license plate recognition. They can also enter or exit by showing a code from their cell phone or printed parking reservation receipt.

Learn more at gspairport.com.