Luxor Scientific Expanding Operations in Upstate; $3.2 Million Investment and 54 New Jobs Expected

Luxor Scientific, a full-service clinical laboratory, has announced plans to expand operations in Greenville. The more than $3.2 million investment will create 54 new jobs.

Serving clients nationwide, Luxor is a laboratory that specializes in infectious disease, immunology, integrated oncology and genetics, chemistry and hematology research. The company is comprised of recognized experts in providing cutting-edge scientific solutions to better serve the health care community.

“We are excited to continue Luxor Scientific’s growth and investment in Greenville,” said Luxor Scientific Chief Strategy Officer Jay Flanagan. “Our team has established itself as one of the best serving our community, and we are glad to be adding to our capability and to our numbers. We are ever thankful to Greenville County and the S.C. Department of Commerce for helping us make this expansion a reality.”

Located at 1327 Miller Road in Greenville, Luxor’s expansion will increase the company’s research and development capacity to better serve its clientele.

The expansion is expected to be completed by April 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Luxor team should visit the company’s contact webpage.