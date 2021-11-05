Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents “The Savannah Sipping Society”

In this delightful comedy from the team that brought you The Dixie Swim Club, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years.

Raise your glass to these strong Southern women and their fierce embrace of life, and say “Cheers!” to this joyful and surprisingly touching comedy.

But don’t over indulge… except for laughs!

Performances will take place November 5-14 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at Chapman Cultural Center. Tickets are $25 for adults, $24 for seniors, and $20 for students for youths.

Visit spartanburglittletheatre.com/2021-22/ or call (864) 585-8278 for additional information and to purchase tickets.

Prepared by the Spartanburg Little Theatre.