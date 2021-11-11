The Blood Connection Encourages Blood Donations in Honor of Veterans Day

This Veterans Day, The Blood Connection will salute our nation’s heroes by inviting the community to contribute to making a donation to The Blood Center of America’s Special Forces Wounded Warrior Fund (SFWWF).

The Blood Connection will donate $10 to the SFWWF for every blood donor who gives at 13 different donation centers across the Carolinas and Georgia now through November 11. The BCA Special Forces Wounded Warrior Fund helps families of U.S. Special Forces members who have been wounded in the line of duty, fallen ill, or have fallen upon difficult times.

A veteran herself, Delisa English, the CEO of The Blood Connection, says “I know what it’s like to go through some challenges in your military life and I know every effort we can do to help these soldiers and their families is much appreciated.”

To increase the impact of this campaign, TBC will participate in a friendly competition with Blood Assurance, a community blood center in Tennessee, to see which organization can bring in the most donors during this three-day promotion.

“This competition with our friends at the Blood Assurance is meant to encourage both communities to pay it forward for our veterans. I hope to be able to say that hundreds of our community donors answered the call for this worthy cause,” said English.

In addition to honoring veterans, The Blood Connection is hopeful this friendly competition will increase blood donations in the region, at a time when donor turnout is low. The Blood Connection serves more than 75 hospitals across South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia, and must collect 800 units of blood a day, to adequately supply their needs.

As a thank you gift for donating, all blood donors will receive a $20 eGift card. To find a center location near you and to make an appointment, go to thebloodconnection.org/donate.

Prepared by The Blood Connection.