Upstate Warrior Solution Opens New Office in Easley

Upstate Warrior Solution (UWS), in partnership with Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina, is opening a new office to serve Pickens County veterans and families.

Located within Goodwill’s Lowell Road location, this new office will enable UWS and Goodwill staff to collaborate and improve service delivery and accessibility to care for veterans and their families. Both organizations have historically provided veteran-specific resources, so this location will also serve as the hub for UWS’ outreach to the over 28,000 veteran families in the Tri-County area. UWS served 197 veterans in Pickens and Oconee Counties last year, and hopes to increase this number by 20% in 2022 due to this partnership with Goodwill.

The new office is housed within the Goodwill Job Connection which will enhance collaborative workforce development opportunities. Additionally, both organizations are demonstrating their commitment to improving services for justice-involved veterans through Goodwill’s reentry program, Pathway Home, and UWS’s Justice-Involved Veteran Program. Pathway Home program participants are eligible through enrollment in the pre-release program led by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

UWS is a local 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that connects veterans and their families to the supportive services they need to thrive in our Upstate community. The UWS model is centralized around face-to-face outreach to the warrior community, and their service lines include employment, education, healthcare, benefits, housing, family services, and recreation. UWS serves the following counties in the Upstate: Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Oconee, and Pickens.

Goodwill has been a leader in our community, continuously improving the lives of those who need it most, and UWS is proud to work together with them for the betterment of all who live in the Upstate.

Visit upstatewarriorsolution.org for additional information.