Wofford’s Richardson Family Art Museum Features New Exhibition With Works by Diverse Artists

Two collections showcasing works by traditionally underrepresented artists are on exhibit in the Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts.

“Elevation from Within: The Study of Art at Historically Black Colleges and Universities” and “place, memory & identity: contemporary Korean-American women artists” will be on exhibit through Dec. 15.

“These exhibitions couldn’t be more timely with the college’s work on the new (Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion task force) strategic vision,” says Dr. Youmi Efurd, Wofford’s curator. “They focus on diversity and marginalized artists. We are making an effort to raise their voices.”

“Elevation from Within” pays tribute to alumni and faculty of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The exhibition features 47 works by 41 artists and was curated by Dr. Leo Twiggs, the distinguished artist in residence at Claflin University, for the Johnson Collection. Twiggs created “Requiem for Mother Emanuel,” a series of nine works, in the aftermath of the 2015 murders at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

“Place, memory & identity” consists of recent works by In Kyoung Chun, Kakyoung Lee and Jiha Moon. Born and raised in Korea, Chun, Lee and Moon now live in the United States and are still creating artworks. Efurd says their work is shaped by their culture, memories and sense of place.

Efurd says the works in both exhibits are as diverse as the artists themselves, reflecting a variety of mediums, styles and eras.

“These are very important exhibitions in light of our discussions about diversity,” Efurd says. “Both exhibits can be motivating for students in different programs, such as studio arts and art history.”

Read more details about the exhibits at Wofford.edu.

The exhibitions are open to the Wofford community and the public. Museum hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 1-7 p.m. Thursdays.

Prepared by Wofford College.