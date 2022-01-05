BMW of North America Reports Q4 2021 and Full Year 2021 U.S. Sales Results

In the fourth quarter of 2021, BMW brand sales in the U.S. totaled 93,031 vehicles, a 5.8% decrease from the 98,750 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year 2021, BMW brand sales increased 20.8% on total sales of 336,644 compared to the 278,732 vehicles sold in 2020.

MINI brand sales in the U.S. totaled 7,860 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 8.1% vs the 8,549 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year 2021, MINI brand sales increased 6.4% on total sales of 29,930 vehicles compared to the 28,138 vehicles sold in 2020.

While the automotive industry continues to navigate the challenges of the ongoing global pandemic and associated supply chain issues, BMW Group has once again shown a positive year of growth in the U.S. This was delivered on the strength of the company’s dynamic product portfolio, flexibility of its global production network, and strong dealer collaboration.

The company and its network of dealer partners have worked together to manage inventory levels and fulfill strong customer demand for new vehicles.

In the first quarter of 2022, BMW customers will begin to take the first deliveries of two all-new, fully-electric offerings – the BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle and BMW i4 Gran Coupe.

“We are proud of the success we achieved in another unusual year and look forward to building on that as we accelerate our electric vehicle strategy in 2022,” said Sebastian Mackensen, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “I would like to thank our dealers for their flexibility and perseverance, and our customers for their loyalty to our brand as we work to meet the strong demand for BMW vehicles in the U.S.”

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q4 & Full Year 2021.

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 % TOT 2021 TOT 2020 % BMW passenger cars 38,981 43,746 – 10.9% 156,804 132,580 18.3% BMW light trucks 54,050 55,004 – 1.7% 179,840 146,152 23% TOTAL BMW 93,031 98,750 – 5.8% 336,644 278,732 20.8% TOTAL MINI 7,860 8,549 – 8.1% 29,930 28,138 6.4%

BMW Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles.

23,180 BMW Certified Pre-Owned vehicles were sold during the fourth quarter of 2021, a 10.2% decrease from the same quarter a year ago. For the full year 2021, BMW Certified Pre-Owned sales totalled 109,743 vehicles, a 1.1% increase from the 108,593 vehicles sold in 2020.

MINI Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles.

1,720 MINI Certified Pre-Owned vehicles were sold during the fourth quarter of 2021, a 20.9% decrease from the same quarter a year ago. For the full year 2021, MINI Certified Pre-Owned sales totaled 10,527 vehicles a 10.9% increase from the 9,490 vehicles sold in 2020.

Table 2: Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q4 & Full Year 2021.

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 % TOT 2021 TOT 2020 % BMW CPO 23,180 25,811 – 10.2% 109,743 108,593 1.1% MINI CPO 1,720 2,175 – 20.9% 10,527 9,490 -10.9% The sales reported in these figures are of BMW passenger cars and light trucks, as well as MINI passenger cars. Consistent with auto industry practice in the U.S., BMW of North America follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued annually by Motor Intelligence for purposes of reporting sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars. As a result, the sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in today’s Q4 2021 report occurred between October 1, 2021 and January 3, 2022. The sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in the full year 2021 report occurred between January 5, 2021 and January 3, 2022.

