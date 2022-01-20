Free At-Home Covid-19 Test Kits Now Available Through Federal Government

Those interested in ordering free at-home Covid-19 tests through the federal government are now able to do so online at CovidTests.gov.

At COVIDtests.gov, you’ll find information about testing and a link to the U.S. Postal Service – special.usps.com/testkits – where you can order up to four rapid tests to be sent to your home address. Your kits will be mailed through the U.S. Postal Service within 7 to 12 days.

The tests are completely free. There are no shipping costs, and you don’t have to give a credit card or bank account number. You only need to give a name and address. You also can order for other people who may not have online access. Once you place an order, you’ll get an order confirmation number. If you give your email address, you’ll also get an order confirmation email and delivery updates. Anyone who asks for more information than that is a scammer. So, remember:

Go to COVIDtests.gov to order your free COVID test kits from the federal government . If you click to order, you’ll be redirected to special.usps.com/testkits. Or, if you follow a link from a news story, double-check the URL that shows in your browser’s address bar.

. If you click to order, you’ll be redirected to special.usps.com/testkits. Or, if you follow a link from a news story, double-check the URL that shows in your browser’s address bar. No one will call, text, or email you from the federal government to ask for your information to “help” you order free kits. Only a scammer will contact you, asking for information like your credit card, bank account, or Social Security number. Do not respond. Instead, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

If you spot a scammer offering COVID test kits, tell the FTC about it right away at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Or, file a complaint with your state or territory attorney general at consumerresources.org, the consumer website of the National Association of Attorneys General. Your reports can make a difference by helping officials investigate, bring law enforcement cases, and alert people about what frauds to be on the lookout for so they can protect themselves, their friends, and family.

The above image is only a representation of one of the many currently available at-home test kits.