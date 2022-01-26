Greenidge Generation Establishing Cryptocurrency Operations in Spartanburg County; $264 Million Investment and 40 New Jobs Expected

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (Greenidge Generation), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency mining and power generation company committed to carbon-neutral datacenter operations, has announced plans to develop a new cryptocurrency datacenter in Spartanburg County.

The $264 million investment will create 40 new tech-sector jobs.

“We are extremely excited to announce our commitment to expand our business to Spartanburg, and we’re grateful for the welcome and support we have received from the state and our local community,” said Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Kirt. “This is a significant step in Greenidge’s strategy to build upon our unique expertise at new locations across the country. This site is ideal, with an energy mix that is more than 60% carbon-free, opportunities for additional growth and a business-friendly climate. We’re excited to hire great, local talent immediately and support nearby businesses as we grow our company here in South Carolina.”

Located along 175 acres at 300 Jones Road in Spartanburg, Greenidge Generation’s Upstate operations will house some of the most advanced and efficient cryptocurrency mining computers commercially available. Greenidge Generation expects the facility to have at least 100 megawatts of datacenter capacity when fully developed.

The first phase of the project is expected to be online in the second half of 2022, with additional expansions to reflect this investment through 2025. Greenidge Generation will provide information to individuals interested in becoming team members, via its website, later this year.