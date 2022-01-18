Greenville Drive Release 2022 Schedule

The Greenville Drive is excited to release their 2022 season schedule with dates and opponents. Fluor Field will play host to sixty-six Drive games against eight different teams.

The home opener is set for April 8 against Hudson Valley (New York Yankees affiliate) to open a three-game series.

Independence Day celebrations will take place Sunday, July 3 against the Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves affiliate).

Ranas de Rio, the Drive’s COPA de la Diversion identity, will make four appearances throughout the year: April 23, June 11, July 23 and August 13.

Ten Dollar Drink Nights and 12 Friday Night Fireworks also highlight the 2022 schedule.

Greenville will end the season at Fluor Field versus the Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros affiliate) for a six-game set September 6-11. 9/11 tributes will take place on the season finale.

Season tickets are on sale now. Additionally, Experience Packages will be released each month leading up to the 2022 season opener.

Other community and themed nights will be announced at a later date.

Prepared by Greenville Drive.