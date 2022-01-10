IRS Reminds Public That Cost of Covid-19 Home Testing is Reimbursable Under FSAs and HSAs

The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers that the cost of home testing for COVID-19 is an eligible medical expense that can be paid or reimbursed under health flexible spending arrangements (health FSAs), health savings accounts (HSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), or Archer medical savings accounts (Archer MSAs).

That is because the cost to diagnose COVID-19 is an eligible medical expense for tax purposes.

The IRS also reminds taxpayers that the costs of personal protective equipment, such as masks, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes, for the primary purpose of preventing the spread of COVID-19 are eligible medical expenses that can be paid or reimbursed under health FSAs, HSAs, HRAs, or Archer MSAs. Additional information is available on IRS.gov.

For more information regarding details and requirements on deductibility of medical expenses, taxpayers can review Can I Deduct My Medical and Dental Expenses? and Publication 502, Medical and Dental Expenses.

Prepared by IRS.