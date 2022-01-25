Kostwein Establishing Operations in the Upstate; $8.5 Million Investment and 95 New Jobs Expected

Kostwein, a high-tech machine manufacturer, has announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The $8.5 million investment will create 95 new jobs.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Austria, Kostwein produces machines, modules and high-tech components for all sectors of mechanical engineering.

Opening the company’s first U.S. facility at 500 Hartness Drive in Greenville, Kostwein’s new operation will increase the company’s manufacturing capabilities.

“Kostwein is a family company with a 100-year history acting in the build-to-print business. We are proud that our customers are world market leaders in the different fields of machine production,” said Kostwein Group CEO Hans Kostwein. “Our headquarters is in Austria, and we have production facilities in Croatia and India – totaling 1,200 employees in the group. We are glad to announce that we are growing our global production footprint with the manufacturing facility in Greenville County.”

The new facility is expected to be completed by March 2022. Individuals interested in learning more about Kostwein should visit the company’s website.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Greenville County was also awarded a $300,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project.