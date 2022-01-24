So far it’s been a really fun winter on Beech Mountain!

In response to increased visitation over the last few seasons, the recently updated chairlifts will decrease time spent reaching the top of the mountain, increase the total number of skiers and snowboarders to summit, and increase overall riding comfort.

Their state-of-the-art tubing park is back for another great year. It has super long runs so your tail flows in the breeze as you glide along the snow. Plus there’s a cool Magic Carpet to get you back to the top. And snow tubing is located adjacent to the ice skating rink. You can buy tickets for both of those activities at the same place, and a ski lift ticket is not required to go tubing or skating.

The ski resort village is at its best when it’s bustling with happy people, and that should be the case this winter. In addition to tubing and skating, folks can buy cool Beech Mountain Resort souvenirs at the gift shop, sample tasty craft beers at the brewery, or eat and watch sports at the newly-remodeled Beech Tree Bar & Grille.

Hope to see you in the resort village or on the slopes! For complete information on skiing and snowboarding at Beech Mountain Resort, visit www.beechmountainresort.com or call (800) 438-2093.