A Look at the Biggest Decisions Ahead for the City of Spartanburg in 2022

The City of Spartanburg has been recording podcasts previewing the year ahead for the city and for the Spartanburg community for a long time now, but even a short glance at that list for 2022 would make it clear that this year will be filled with more significant decisions that will have more generational impact than any in recent memory.

Whether it’s welcoming a new mayor for the first time in 12 years, a redistricting process that will set local representation for the next decade, decisions around millions of dollars in one-time state and federal funding allocations, finalizing the citywide comprehensive plan, or determining what possible changes Morgan Square could see, the months ahead of us in Spartanburg will be anything but boring.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with City Manager Chris Story about some of the issues ahead for leadership and Spartanburg City Council in 2022. Listen below for more.

