Blue Diamond Industries Establishing Manufacturing Operations in Upstate SC; $18 Million Investment and 90 New Jobs Expected

Blue Diamond Industries, a subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB in Sweden and a manufacturer of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) conduit materials for the protection of fiber optic, data and power cables, has announced the formalization on establishing operations in Laurens County.

This announcement confirms the location of Hexatronic Group AB’s November 2021 announcement to establish a new plant in the southeastern United States. The company’s initial investment of $18 million will create more than 90 new jobs.

Founded in 2004, Blue Diamond Industries addresses the growing needs in the power utility, cable television, broadband and commercial and industrial markets, as well as serving the U.S. Department of Transportation markets.

Located at 877 Torrington Road in Clinton, Blue Diamond Industries’ new facility is the company’s first East Coast manufacturing operation. The company’s conduit solutions of duct, innerduct and microduct products support customer demand, especially in the fast-growing fiber to the home (FTTH) systems market in the U.S. In addition to producing the company’s popular microduct product, the 190,000-square-foot facility will serve as a logistics hub for FTTH systems solutions and bolster production capacity for conduit and pipe products.

The facility is expected to be operational by July 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Blue Diamond Industries team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.