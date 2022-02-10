BMW of North America Announces Grand Opening of New Vehicle Distribution Center in Baltimore

BMW of North America and Tradepoint Atlantic recently celebrated the grand opening of the new BMW vehicle distribution center (VDC) at the Tradepoint Atlantic Terminal in Sparrows Point, Maryland.

The two companies were joined by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, and Maryland Port Administration/Port of Baltimore Executive Director William P. Doyle to mark the occasion. The 35-acre site at 1301 Shipyard Road, in Sparrows Point, MD includes a new purpose-built 75,000 sq. ft. building, nearly doubling the size of the BMW’s previous location on Broening Highway.

The new BMW vehicle distribution center at Tradepoint Atlantic Terminal will support more than 125 BMW and MINI dealers in the Central and Eastern Regions of the U.S. In addition to receiving vehicles from manufacturing facilities and acting as a distribution hub, the site also performs vehicle inspections, repairs (mechanical, paint, and body), accessory installations, vehicle programming, and maintenance. These additional functions are critical in ensuring that each vehicle meets the BMW Group’s high-quality standards before final delivery to dealer lots.

“Vehicle distribution centers are a critically important part of our operations, helping to support our dealer network, and ultimately in getting vehicles into customers hands,” said Claus Eberhart, vice president, aftersales, BMW of North America. “With the ability to process up to 100,000 vehicles annually, the BMW vehicle distribution center at Tradepoint Atlantic Terminal will help us meet growing demand for BMW and MINI vehicles in the region.”

The new location at Tradepoint Atlantic provides BMW with several logistical advantages, including access to deep water berths and proximity to rail and highway transportation. The repurposing of what was once an integrated steel mill and implementation of active recycling and waste management programs align with BMW Group’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. Highlights of these sustainability efforts on site include smart lighting throughout the building, a water reclamation system in the facility’s car wash, aluminum, plastic, and cardboard recycling, and a purpose-built design to create an efficient workflow and reduce vehicle movement and emissions.

“When you think about BMW, the words, ‘quality,’ ‘sophistication,’ and ‘style,’ come to mind—and standing here looking out over this beautiful facility, it’s clear why that is,” said Kerry Doyle, Managing Director of Tradepoint Atlantic. “BMW’s phenomenal record of operating in Maryland speaks for itself; combined with Tradepoint’s global logistics facility purpose-built to accommodate this exact kind of business, this vehicle distribution center is poised to deliver significant supply chain advantages for more than 100 dealerships and countless consumers throughout the region. Tradepoint Atlantic could not be more proud to play an integral role in BMW’s expansion within the Port of Baltimore, and we look forward to many years of growth together.”

“With this new state-of-the-art facility, BMW is nearly doubling the size of its previous location, launching a major distribution hub to serve 126 BMW and MINI dealers with the capacity to process up to 100,000 vehicles,” said Governor Hogan. “The job creation and associated economic benefits are a game changer. But equally as important, this partnership allows the Port of Baltimore to continue leading the way in responding to the current supply chain crisis and cements our port’s vaunted status as the largest importer of automobiles in America for years to come.”

“Over the past seven and a half years, Tradepoint Atlantic has worked with the entire Port of Baltimore family to breathe new life into Sparrows Point, which was once the site of the world’s largest steel mill and is again contributing to the Port’s status as a huge economic engine linking our state with the global economy,” said Sen. Van Hollen. “This new BMW distribution center will bring more jobs to Baltimore and contribute to our efforts to build greater economic opportunity in the region. Federal Team Maryland is a proud partner in the effort to ensure the success of this area, having helped secure over $500 million to boost jobs, capacity, and efficiency in and around the Port over the past five years.”

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the official opening of BMW’s distribution center, representing the latest sign of Sparrows Point’s transformation into a thriving economic engine for our entire state,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. “By significantly expanding their distribution efforts and creating even more jobs for our working families, BMW is doubling-down on Baltimore County, and we are grateful for their commitment to our region and the continued success of Tradepoint Atlantic as a flourishing hub for global commerce.”

“It’s a terrific day for Tradepoint Atlantic, BMW, and the Port of Baltimore,” said Maryland Port Administration – Port of Baltimore Executive Director William P. Doyle. “The historic Sparrows Point is being revitalized to a leading 21st century supply chain and logistics hub. The Port of Baltimore is the largest importer and exporter of automobiles in the United States of America, and Tradepoint Atlantic’s new BMW vehicle processing center is going to help the Port of Baltimore sustain our top ranking for years to come. Welcome to Baltimore BMW, and a big congratulations to Tradepoint!”

Next month, BMW will introduce two all-new, fully electric vehicles in the U.S. – the BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle and the BMW i4, four-door Gran Coupe. Both vehicles were on display at the event as a preview to dealers and other stakeholders in attendance.

Also present at the event was Captain Glenn Wiedeck from Baltimore County Police Precinct 12 in Dundalk to receive four brand new BMW electric bicycles donated by the company.

BMW of North America currently operates vehicle distribution centers in New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Texas, and California, serving a dealer body of 350 BMW and 105 MINI dealers nationwide. The U.S. is also home to the largest BMW production facility in the world, located in Spartanburg, SC, which has made BMW the leading exporter of vehicles from the U.S. by value for the past seven years. Since the opening of Plant Spartanburg in 1994, more than 5 million BMW vehicles have been built in the U.S., including a record 433,810 vehicles in 2021.