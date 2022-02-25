Chapman Cultural Center Announces Newest President and CEO

After an extensive search, Chapman Cultural Center is pleased to announce the hiring of Dan Mayer as its next President and CEO. He began leading the organization as of February 10th, 2022.

Mayer is currently the Executive Director of The ArtsCenter located in Carrboro, North Carolina, where he has served since 2015. Prior to his role at The ArtsCenter, Mayer served as the Development Director and later Executive Director of the Kirkland Performance Center, in Kirkland, Washington, for 8 years.

“A careful search conducted by a dedicated group of community leaders led by a nationally recognized search firm has brought Spartanburg’s newest visionary leader to Chapman Cultural Center. Dan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization, and I believe he will continue to strengthen and advocate for our vibrant cultural environment,” said Dr. Brant Bynum, Chapman Cultural Center Board of Trustees Chairman.

Mayer brings over 20 years of leadership experience in various roles in the arts and cultural sector including his work as an attorney through the country’s largest pro bono art and entertainment law organization in New York City. Additionally, he has served in numerous executive and advisory roles across the nation including the Spectrum Dance Theater, Photographic Center Northwest, and Seattle Jewish Film Festival.

Chapman Cultural Center’s Board of Trustees and stakeholders are confident in Mayer’s ability to lead the organization, specifically as we strive to achieve our 2023 strategic intentions. Mayer has a track record of achieving results over the course of his career through his business and finance acumen coupled with his artistic vision. His achievements include overseeing a $1.5 million budget, launching a $6 million capital campaign, and achieving a budget surplus which allowed The ArtsCenter continued operations during the pandemic.

Throughout his career, Mayer has shown a commitment to using the arts as a catalyst to promote diversity and equity in community-based programming. His work in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion led to a significant increase in program diversity and board participation while at the Kirkland Performance Center. He also implemented the organization’s first-ever DEI policies while leading The ArtsCenter.

“The arts and culture will be essential in healing a post-Covid world and the Chapman Cultural Center and its partners are a key part of bringing us all together to affirm our shared humanity. I look forward to creating coalitions and new initiatives to expand the impact of arts and culture throughout the region,” said Mayer.

