Charlotte FC Announces New Television Affiliates Across the Carolinas

Charlotte Football Club has announced new television agreements across the Carolinas. Under the terms of the deal, local TV stations in North Carolina and South Carolina will broadcast a select number of matches.

Fans in market will be able to stream all CLTFC local matches for free on CharlotteFootballClub.com and the official mobile app. The app also features breaking news and all the information on matchday, tickets, and more. Out-of-market broadcasts will be available on ESPN+.

“We are thrilled to partner with Raycom Sports Gray Television, Hearst Television and Sinclair Broadcasting to syndicate the historic inaugural season of Charlotte FC matches on broadcast television stations across the Carolinas,” said Tepper Sports and Entertainment CEO Nick Kelly. “While we look forward to welcoming all fans to Bank of America Stadium for the first-ever home match on March 5, we are excited to provide access and coverage all season throughout North and South Carolina.”

North Carolina

Asheville

WLOS-ABC

Charlotte

WSOC-ABC / WAXN-IND

Greensboro

WCWG-CW

Greenville/New Bern

WITN-NBC / WITN-MyNet (D2)

Raleigh

WRAL-NBC / WRAZ-FOX / WNGT

Wilmington

WILM-IND / MeTV

South Carolina

Greenville-Spartanburg

WLOS-ABC / WLOS-D2-MyNet

Charleston

WCIV-MyNet

Columbia

WIS-NBC / WIS-CW (D2)

WACH 57.2 / Cable Channel 1250

Myrtle Beach

WPDE-CW

Charlotte FC’s 2022 MLS inaugural campaign begins this Saturday, February 26 in Washington D.C. against D.C. United. The live broadcast begins at 5:30 p.m. ET from Audi Field is being carried on WSOC and Telemundo Charlotte. This will be the debut of Charlotte FC commentary from Eric Krakauer, Lloyd Sam and Katie Witham on the English side, and Jaime Moreno and Antonio Ramos on the call in Spanish.

The Club’s inaugural match at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, March 5 against the LA Galaxy will be aired nationally on FOX at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match is expected to draw the largest crowd in league history.

Additional home matches that will be featured on national television include the matches vs. Atlanta United on April 9 (ESPN), vs. New York Red Bulls on June 11 (ABC), and vs. Nashville SC (FS1) on July 9. The Club’s away matches on March 13 against Atlanta United and on May 29 vs. Seattle Sounders FC will be on FS1.

The Club’s home match against FC Cincinnati on March 26 will air nationally on UniMas & TUDN while WSOC will provide local English-language coverage. The same will apply to CLTFC’s match against Inter Miami on May 7.

The full Charlotte FC schedule is available here.

Prepared by Charlotte FC.