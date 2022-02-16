Eight Years in a Row: BMW Manufacturing is Largest Automotive Exporter in the United States

BMW Manufacturing led the nation in automotive exports by value for the eighth consecutive year, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

During 2021, Plant Spartanburg exported 257,876 BMWs with a total export value of more than $10.1 billion. The BMWs produced in Spartanburg, South Carolina, were exported to about 120 countries primarily through the Port of Charleston, SC (nearly 219,000 units), through five additional southeastern ports – Savannah, GA; Brunswick, GA; Jacksonville, FL; Miami, FL; and Everglades, FL – and by rail to Canada.

The top five export countries from BMW Manufacturing were China (24.1% of export volume), Germany (12.3%), South Korea (9.4%), Canada (5.6%), and Great Britain (5.4%).

“Free trade and open markets are essential for global businesses and economies to grow. It is the reason BMW and South Carolina have been successful,” said Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Production. “Plant Spartanburg contributes greatly to the success of the BMW Group. They are the center of competence for our X family of vehicles. They have world-class people who build world-class products. I congratulate our 11,000 associates for this achievement, and I thank our partners throughout South Carolina for their outstanding support.”

“Claiming the top spot for U.S. automobile exports by value rounds out a very successful year for Plant Spartanburg. I’m incredibly proud of our associates and the resilience they have shown the past year,” said Dr. Robert Engelhorn, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing. “This achievement demonstrates BMW’s trusted partnership with this state and its continued commitment to the United States.”

In 2021, BMW Manufacturing set a new production record with 433,810 BMW X vehicles produced. From that number, 179,840 X vehicles were sold in the United States, making up 53.4% of all BMW brand sales. The top two BMW models sold in America were the BMW X3 and BMW X5. Significant highlights during the year included:

Announcement of a new model – the BMW XM, the first electrified high-performance model in the BMW M portfolio – to begin production in late 2022.

Launch of updated 2022 versions of the BMW X3, BMW X3 M, BMW X4, and BMW X4 M

National recognition – Three BMW X models earned J.D. Power Awards for Initial Quality Study (IQS) and Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout (APEAL).

Announcement of a new logistics center that will go into operation in the summer of 2022.

Announcement of a new technical training center that will open in the fall of 2022.

“Nearly 29 years ago, BMW decided to invest in South Carolina, and that investment – and the many investments that followed – have paid enormous dividends for BMW and the people of our state,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “BMW has shown the world that the combination of South Carolina’s world-class ports, dedicated workforce, and pro-business climate leads to unmatched performance. The importance of our partnership and the impact they have had on South Carolina cannot be understated.”

BMW’s record-setting performance is a testament to the commitment between the company and the state of South Carolina,” said South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “To remain a global leader in the export sales of completed passenger vehicles, particularly during a challenging year for the manufacturing supply chain, speaks to the reliable and world-class automotive manufacturing ecosystem in South Carolina. We’re grateful to continue building upon our long partnership with BMW for many more years of success.”

“Congratulations to BMW Manufacturing on being named the largest U.S. automotive exporter by value for the eighth consecutive year. The automotive manufacturing sector is a vital asset to our state’s economy, and we’re proud to support the shipping needs of this industry,” said Jim Newsome, South Carolina Ports President and CEO. “South Carolina Ports has had a strong partnership with BMW Manufacturing for more than 25 years. We look forward to continued success and growth with BMW.”

Since 1992, the BMW Group has invested nearly $12 billion in its South Carolina factory. BMW Manufacturing is the largest BMW Group plant in the world, producing more than 1,500 vehicles each day. The plant exports nearly 60 percent of its vehicles to about 120 global markets. For eight consecutive years, it has been the largest exporter by value in the United States. The model portfolio includes five top-selling BMW X models, four Motorsport X models, and two plug-in hybrid electric vehicle X models. The factory has a production capacity of up to 450,000 vehicles and employs more than 11,000 people.