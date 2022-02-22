Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sees Record-Breaking Year For Cargo

Cargo operations at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport continue to grow. In 2021, the airport handled a record-breaking 96,800 tons of cargo; an increase of over 48% from 2020. Included in that total is over 43,800 tons of international freight valued at $5.01 billion; an increase in value of 14.6% over 2020.

In 2021, GSP was ranked #21 in the nation in terms of international freight tonnage handled according to USTradeNumbers.com.

Throughout the year, GSP handled a variety of international cargo aircraft and carriers with shipments to and from major markets across the globe, including Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and multiple points across Europe.

The airport routinely handles shipments to and from Germany generated by freight forwarder Senator International on behalf of numerous companies in the region. In 2021, the airport also handled frequent ad hoc flights operated by major global airlines including British Airways, Air Canada, TUI Airways, and Condor among others. Through these operations, GSP and its wholly owned Cerulean Aviation gained recognition among shippers for the ability to handle unique and expedited freight shipments.

In 2019, GSP opened a 110,000 square foot air cargo facility and 17-acres of aircraft parking apron, which can accommodate up to three Boeing 747 freighter aircraft simultaneously.

To accommodate anticipated growth, the airport recently broke ground on a 50,000 square foot expansion to the existing air cargo facility. The expansion, which will double the capacity of the current building used by Cerulean Aviation, is expected to open in late summer of 2022.

“It’s incredibly gratifying to see the Airport District’s investment in our air cargo operations pay off in such a meaningful way,” said GSP President and CEO Dave Edwards. “We expect demand to continue to grow and we are well-positioned to be a major player in the international supply chain.”

