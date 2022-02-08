Hub City Press to Receive $10,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Hub City Press has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support publication of press books in 2022.

Hub City Press’s publishing catalog is among 1,248 projects across America totaling $28,840,000 that were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2022 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects category.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like this one from Hub City Press that help support the community’s creative economy,” said NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers. “Hub City Press is among the arts organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts.”

“We are thrilled to have the support of the NEA again this year,” says Hub City Press Director Meg Reid. “With their assistance, we can continue championing Southern writers’ work with careful editing, design, and promotion, and, by offering these voices a national platform, transform and expand the perception of the American South in literature.”

Focused on finding and spotlighting extraordinary new and unsung writers from the American South, our curated list champions diverse authors and books that don’t fit into the commercial publishing landscape. The press has published over one hundred high-caliber literary works, including novels, short stories, poetry, memoir, and books emphasizing the region’s culture and history. Hub City is interested in books with a strong sense of place and is committed to introducing a diverse roster of lesser-heard Southern voices.

For more information on other projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

Prepared by Hub City Press.