Join the Greenville Drive Team for the 2022 Season

With opening day at Fluor Field scheduled for Friday, April 8, as well as college and high school games, and hundreds of events, the Greenville Drive and West End Events at Fluor Field are hiring game day and seasonal team members for 2022.

The Drive and West End Events will be hosting a pair of upcoming job fairs: Wednesday, February 9, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, and Saturday, February 19, from 10 AM to 1 PM. Entrance for the job fair will be through the Main Street Gate at Fluor Field.

Those wishing to attend either of the dates are highly encouraged to pre-register by CLICKING HERE.

By pre-registering, you’ll get to skip the waiting line and interview with a Drive or West End Events front office staff member immediately upon checking in. All interested applicants must be at least 16-years-of-age.

On the day of the job fair, you will also need to complete an additional form. To expedite the process, you can CLICK HERE to access the form, and bring a completed copy.

All team members are expected to exemplify the highest of customer service towards fans and guests, while always being friendly, courteous, and helpful.

Departments are currently hiring for the following positions:

Facility Operations

Entrance Security and Check-In

This includes wanding fans with handheld metal detectors and/or bag checking as they enter the ballpark

Crowd Control

Serve as an usher for specific sections, ID checking, picnic areas, and playground monitoring

Parking

Manage the accessibility of parking lots assigned to players/coaches/Red Sox staff and Drive suite leaseholders and VIPs

Cleaning Crew

Serve as a key member of the team that beautifies Fluor Field both in-game and post-game

Ticketing

Box Office / Will Call

Serve as the first point-of-contact with many guest, by selling and distributing tickets (Cash handling experience is preferred)

Ticket Scanner

Welcome guests to Fluor Field by scanning tickets at one of the entry points, as well as luxury hospitality area entrances.

Team Operations

Official Scorer

This position makes all in-game determinations of hits, errors and scoring decisions. Prior experience with a professional or amateur team as an official scorer is a must.

Pitch Clock Operator

This is a new position for the 2022 season, in conjunction with the installation of pitch clocks, MiLB-wide. Close attention must be paid to the baseball game, with proper signaling with the umpires with regards to pitch clock operation.

Game Photographers

Tasked with capturing pre-game and in-game action shots of players and coaches, as well as photos of fans and partnership fulfillments as assigned. Photography experience and owning photography equipment is a must.

Bat Boy/Girl

This position works in the home and visiting dugouts pre-game, in-game and post-game. Must be able to retrieve bats and various equipment for both teams during games. Will assist in setup of both dugouts pre-game with water, Gatorade, etc., and assist with post-game clean-up of both dugouts.

Merchandise

Game Day Sales

Assist in game day operations at the Drive retail locations – Main Street Store, 3rd Base Store, 1st Base Kiosk. This includes setting up for each game, restocking product, cleaning and organizing retail locations and displays, and assisting all customers at point-of-sale.

Ground Crew

Game Day Members

Assist the Head Groundskeeper with pre- and post-game duties. The job entails physical labor with responsibilities that include – but limited to – dragging the infield, repairing the mound, home plate, and bullpen areas, and pulling the tarp during rain delays.

Food & Beverage

Concessions Prep Area

Will assist in different concession areas and stands with the preparation of food items. This will include stocking and inventory, serving orders, running cash registers as needed, and stand opening/closing procedures

Picnic Servers

Engage in all aspects of picnics – food setup, serving, and clean and prep.

Picnic Cook

Prepares all food items for picnics, while abiding by DHEC and state standards for food prep, keeping picnic kitchen clean and organized

Subway Sandwich Artist

Engage in all aspects of the on-site Subway concession stand – prep meats, cheeses and produce; make sandwiches; bake bread and cookies

sEATz In-Seat Delivery Service

Deliver mobile phone orders directly to fans in their seats from various stands (tipped position)

Suite Servers

Prep premium services level each day for nightly suites; assist with set up of pre orders, take in game orders, use point-of-sales software for sending orders to the kitchen, clean suites post game, opening and closing procedures for suite level

Must be at least 18 years old (tipped position)

Concession Stand Managers

Understanding of HACCP and DHEC food principles, previous cash handling experience, ability to multitask, make good decisions, good communication with employees, volunteer groups and fans

Prep Cooks

Cook food for designated areas according stand sheets, game attendance projections; perform opening and closing procedures for cooking equipment in designated stands; utilize HACCP and DHEC hot and cold holding principles for all food

Bartenders

Perform opening and closing procedures for designated bar area, serve drinks, cash handling, pre and post game cleaning of designated bar (tipped position)

Must be at least 21 years old

Team members are not expected to work all Drive and amateur games, and West End Events. The Drive are flexible with scheduling. Incentives for game day and season team members include a pre-season and post-season appreciation picnic, complimentary game tickets for family and friends, opportunities for recognition, Team Store discounts, more!

The Drive are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.