OneSpartanburg Opens Renovated Facility to Reflect Spartanburg County’s Growth

The renovated OneSpartanburg, Inc. offices serve as Spartanburg’s headquarters for countywide business, economic and tourism development, and act as Spartanburg’s ‘front door’ for prospects and visitors.
This project is of, by and for Spartanburg. The local organizations involved in the renovated facility are:
- Construction by Clayton Construction Company
CCC’s bid was the only to quantify minority sub-contractor spend
- Design/Architecture by McMillan Pazdan Smith
- Outfitting/Furniture by Young Office
- Flooring systems by Milliken & Company
- Bathroom hardware by Kohler
- Coffee systems by Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Artwork curated & provided by The Johnson Collection
Renovation Sponsors
Plaza: Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System & BMW Manufacturing Co.
Boardroom: Milliken & Company
Visitor Center: BMW Manufacturing Co.
Lounge: BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina
Conference Room: Clayton Construction Company
Kitchen: Keurig Dr. Pepper
President’s Office: Young Office
Contributions by:
Marsha & Jimmy Gibbs, Mike Kohler, McMillan Pazdan Smith, The Johnson Collection
Visit www.onespartanburginc.com for additional information.
Prepared by OneSpartanburg, Inc.