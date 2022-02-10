OneSpartanburg Opens Renovated Facility to Reflect Spartanburg County’s Growth

The renovated OneSpartanburg, Inc. offices serve as Spartanburg’s headquarters for countywide business, economic and tourism development, and act as Spartanburg’s ‘front door’ for prospects and visitors.

This project is of, by and for Spartanburg. The local organizations involved in the renovated facility are:

Construction by Clayton Construction Company

CCC’s bid was the only to quantify minority sub-contractor spend

Outfitting/Furniture by Young Office

Flooring systems by Milliken & Company

Bathroom hardware by Kohler

Coffee systems by Keurig Dr. Pepper

Artwork curated & provided by The Johnson Collection

Renovation Sponsors

Plaza: Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System & BMW Manufacturing Co.

Boardroom: Milliken & Company

Visitor Center: BMW Manufacturing Co.

Lounge: BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina

Conference Room: Clayton Construction Company

Kitchen: Keurig Dr. Pepper

President’s Office: Young Office

Contributions by:

Marsha & Jimmy Gibbs, Mike Kohler, McMillan Pazdan Smith, The Johnson Collection

Visit www.onespartanburginc.com for additional information.

Prepared by OneSpartanburg, Inc.