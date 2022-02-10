Spartanburg.com News

OneSpartanburg Opens Renovated Facility to Reflect Spartanburg County’s Growth

People watching a person give a tour of a renovated building.
OneSpartanburg, Inc.

The renovated OneSpartanburg, Inc. offices serve as Spartanburg’s headquarters for countywide business, economic and tourism development, and act as Spartanburg’s ‘front door’ for prospects and visitors.

This project is of, by and for Spartanburg. The local organizations involved in the renovated facility are:

  • Construction by Clayton Construction Company
    CCC’s bid was the only to quantify minority sub-contractor spend
  • Design/Architecture by McMillan Pazdan Smith
  • Outfitting/Furniture by Young Office
  • Flooring systems by Milliken & Company
  • Bathroom hardware by Kohler
  • Coffee systems by Keurig Dr. Pepper
  • Artwork curated & provided by The Johnson Collection

Renovation Sponsors

Plaza: Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System & BMW Manufacturing Co.

Boardroom: Milliken & Company

Visitor Center: BMW Manufacturing Co.

Lounge: BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina

Conference Room: Clayton Construction Company

Kitchen: Keurig Dr. Pepper

President’s Office: Young Office

Contributions by:
Marsha & Jimmy Gibbs, Mike Kohler, McMillan Pazdan Smith, The Johnson Collection

Visit www.onespartanburginc.com for additional information.

Prepared by OneSpartanburg, Inc.