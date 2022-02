Sonoco Recycling Acquires American Recycling of Western North Carolina

Sonoco Recycling, a unit of Sonoco, one of the largest sustainable global packaging companies, has acquired American Recycling of Western North Carolina, a privately owned recovered paper recycler located in Asheville, NC.

American Recycling of Western North Carolina is a privately owned business that processes approximately 30,000 tons of recovered fiber annually at its well-capitalized Asheville material recovery facility. The business expects to generate approximately $9 million in sales in 2021 and it is strategically located approximately 65 miles from Sonoco’s Newport, TN, uncoated recycled paperboard mill.

“This acquisition provides Sonoco’s mill operations with a stable, lower-cost supply of recovered fiber with the opportunity to grow volumes in the region,” said Palace Stepps, Division Vice President and General Manager of Sonoco Recycling.

A top 10 recycler in the U.S., Sonoco Recycling annually collects approximately 2.8 million tons of old corrugated containers, mixed paper, metals and plastics through its five material recovery facilities and 20 recycling centers serving more than 100 communities in which curbside-collected residential and commercial materials are processed.

For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.

Prepared by Sonoco.