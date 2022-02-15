Spartanburg County Attracted $1.9 Billion in New Investments in 2021

In 2021, OneSpartanburg, Inc. landed 44 economic development projects on behalf of Spartanburg County and the City of Spartanburg, resulting in $1.9 billion capital investment and 4,045 new jobs.

“That’s equivalent to $5.4 million and 11 new jobs every single day,” said Allen Smith, president & CEO of OneSpartanburg, Inc. “And that’s counting only the projects we play a direct role in.”

According to South Carolina Dept. of Commerce, three Spartanburg projects made the top ten projects in S. C. by capital investment: #2 Walmart at $450 million, #5 Oshkosh Defense at $155 million, and #9 BMW Manufacturing at $100 million. Three Spartanburg projects also made the top ten in S.C. by job creation: #2 Oshkosh Defense at 1,000 new jobs, #8 Pall Corporation at 425 new jobs, and #9 Walmart at 400 new jobs.

Companies entering Spartanburg announced 80% of new investment, with the remaining 20% coming from companies with existing Spartanburg County operations. Traditional industrial sectors including advanced manufacturing, advanced materials, automotive, distribution & logistics, accounted for 68% of new investment. Growth sectors including life sciences, commercial, multifamily, office & shared services, accounted for 22%.

“Industrial Development has long been Spartanburg County’s bread and butter,” said David Britt, economic development chair for Spartanburg County Council. “In 2021, we saw significant investment from new companies choosing Spartanburg for its competitive location, infrastructure and existing assets.”

Oshkosh Defense will build the U.S. Postal Service’s next generation fleet in Spartanburg County

Walmart selected Spartanburg County for a new, high-tech grocery distribution center

Proterra announced a Spartanburg County facility to manufacture electrical vehicle battery systems

TTI Floor Care North America will establish its new distribution center in Spartanburg County

GML Industries established a Spartanburg County facility to manufacture automotive wiring harnesses and electoral control panels

“New companies look to the strong track records of success claimed by Spartanburg’s existing industries. Despite the many disruptions caused by COVID-19, Spartanburg’s companies continued to grow and thrive,” said Britt.

BMW Manufacturing announced a new $100m logistics center at Plant Spartanburg

Automotive floorer Auria announced a $1.24m expansion to meet growing demands

Siemens announced a 52,000 sq. ft. expansion of its energy infrastructure manufacturing hub

AFL announced a $40.5m expansion and 197 new jobs to increase manufacturing capacity

Contec announced a $6.4m investment and 39 new jobs to increase manufacturing capacity

“Spartanburg committed to diversify its approach to economic development in 2017 as part of the OneSpartanburg Vision Plan, a five-year community and economic development strategy,” said Katherine O’Neill, OneSpartanburg, Inc.’s chief economic development officer. “That diversified approach is paying off. We are seeing increased interest from life science companies and corporate headquarters bringing high-wage, knowledge-based jobs to Spartanburg.”

PALL Corporation announced a new facility that will support the rapid development and production of vaccines and therapeutics

MP Cloud Technologies/EMTech established office operations in Downtown Spartanburg

EPICA International established corporate, imaging and robotic, and assembly operations for Epica Human Health and Epica Animal Health

Agape Care Group selected Downtown Spartanburg as the new home of its corporate headquarters

Developers are also investing in Spartanburg housing and hospitality markets. These investments bring our economic development efforts full circle, as they bolster our ability to attract new business and talent to Spartanburg County.

The M Peters Group announced a $60 million mixed-use development at the site of Clifton Mill Number Two, to include multifamily units, restaurant space and public park improvements

Hawkeye Hotels announced a $20.1 million Fairfield Inn and Suites in Downtown Spartanburg

According to an economic and fiscal analysis completed by Regional Transactions Concepts, the $1.9 billion of new investment and 4,045 new jobs announced in 2021 will lead to an estimated total employment impact of 10,149 and a total impact on output of $2.8 billion by 2026.

