Spartanburg’s OTO Development Moves Into Music City

Spartanburg’s OTO Development is moving into Music City with the acquisition of Hyatt House Nashville at Vanderbilt. The deal for this Nashville, Tennessee property was brokered by Hunter Hotel Advisors.

Headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina, OTO Development is part of The Johnson Group. The company develops, owns and operates a dynamic portfolio of select service hotels across the country.

“Nashville has been on our potential playlist for quite some time,” says Corry Oakes, CEO of OTO Development. “Hyatt House Nashville at Vanderbilt presents an ideal opportunity for us to enter one of the top travel destinations in the country.”

As one of the fastest-growing MSAs in the country, Nashville enjoys a unique diversity of hospitality demand generators, with a nearly even split between leisure, business and group travel. Long beloved as the Music City, Nashville is becoming a fast favorite for corporate relocations and expansions, with recent headliners such as Alliance Bernstein, Amazon and Oracle.

Hyatt House Nashville at Vanderbilt is ideally positioned to cater to all these travel segments. The extended-stay property is located in Nashville’s historic West End, just minutes from Lower Broadway. It’s within walking distance of Music Row and convenient to Vanderbilt University as well as Vanderbilt University Medical Center and other prominent community hospitals.

Opened in December 2018, this 15-floor Hyatt House comprises 201 extended-stay guest rooms, including 125 suites, and more than 2,000 square feet of meeting space.

The brand’s popular H bar and a rooftop pool highlight the amenities list, with added conveniences such as a well-equipped fitness center, in-suite kitchens/kitchenettes, complimentary breakfast, hotel shuttle and, for those who travel with their best friends, a pet-friendly policy.

