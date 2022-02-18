State Leads the Nation as Top Exporter of Tires and Completed Passenger Motor Vehicles

State officials have announced that the state’s 2021 export sales totaled $29.7 billion, according to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce. The state remains the top exporter of tires and completed passenger motor vehicles.

“International trade plays an incredibly important role in sustained economic prosperity, and South Carolina consistently demonstrates our ability to move products around the world,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “As industries transform, we are poised to prioritize our support – promoting resources to best equip companies in maximizing their reach overseas.”

“As a top 10 U.S. container port, South Carolina Ports serves as a vital economic engine for the state. Big retailers, South Carolina farmers, advanced manufacturers and many other industries depend on our efficient operations to keep freight moving,” said South Carolina Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome. “The global supply chain continues to see great strain from handling unprecedented cargo volumes through the pandemic as consumers buy record amounts of goods. South Carolina Ports has invested more than $2 billion in port infrastructure in recent years to ensure we remain globally competitive. These significant investments have attracted world-class companies to South Carolina. Alongside our partners, South Carolina Ports will endeavor to build on our momentum, creating lasting benefits for South Carolina.”

To access a full report detailing last year’s trade results, click here.