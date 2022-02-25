Stomagienics Expanding Operations in Upstate; 30 New Jobs Expected

Stomagienics, Inc. (Stomagienics), a company that provides innovative solutions for cancer survivors and others who have undergone ostomy surgery, has announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County.

The company will create 30 new jobs over the next three years.

Launched in 2018, Stomagienics is committed to delivering products that are easy to use and essential to ostomy care. The founders recognized the opportunity for improved ostomy care following a family member’s surgery. The lack of control over stoma output led to the company’s patented StomaGenie pouch replacement cartridge, which gives ostomy patients control of output and allows for a hygienic and sanitary experience.

Located at 1200 Woodruff Road in Greenville, Stomagienics’ expansion includes facilities and equipment for sales and operations; production of its StomaGenie pouch replacement cartridge; and research and development.

“The support and resources made available to us through state and local programs, along with outstanding private sector talent, have been instrumental in our development and make Greenville, South Carolina a great place to start and grow a business,” said Stomagienics Co-Founder and COO Theresa Johnson. “We have gained access to project grants, intellectual property (IP) development, Medicare reimbursement expertise and connections to leading universities, clinical staff and life sciences professionals. Our partnerships with SCBIO, GADC, SCRA and NEXT are all positive factors as we seek capital to reach the next level in our development.”

The expansion is expected to be complete by August 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Stomagienics team should email the company.