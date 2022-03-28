ACI Plastics South Establishing Additional Operations in Upstate; $4 Million Investment and 21 New Jobs Expected

ACI Plastics South, a thermoplastics processor and recycler, has announced plans to establish operations in Pickens County. The company’s $4 million investment will create 21 new jobs.

For more than 35 years, ACI Plastics South has been known for its separation technologies for paint removal and instrument panels, as well as density, electrostatic and optical separation.

“We are pleased to expand the size of our operation in South Carolina,” said ACI Plastics President Scott Melton. “The 138,000-square-foot building on 51 acres will allow us to significantly grow over the next decade. The access to a solid workforce, the Port of Charleston and nearby customers made this investment a key part of ACI’s future.”

Located at 225 Ruhamah Road in Liberty, ACI Plastics South’s Pickens County operations will include the recovery of post-industrial/pre-consumer scrap plastics from molders throughout the Southeast. The company will initially provide size reduction (granulation) and proprietary separation processes. ACI Plastics South plans to later add blending, density separation, pelletizing and post-consumer processing capabilities at the facility.

Operations are online. Individuals interested in joining the ACI Plastics South team should email the company.