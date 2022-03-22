Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative Issues Progress Report on Upcountry Fiber Initiative

Last May, Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative announced a partnership with West Carolina Telephone Cooperative (WCTEL) to address the lack of internet service in northwestern South Carolina’s rural areas. At that point in time, the project seemed almost overwhelming. However, a commitment was made that envisioned a $150 million data backbone build out. This project would bring high-speed internet access to an estimated quarter-million people residing in the five counties that comprise the Blue Ridge service territory. The partnership to carry out the planned broadband expansion is operating under the name of Upcountry Fiber.

In just six months of operation, Upcountry Fiber has already built about 300 miles of cable and connected 1,000 locations to the internet—persons previously without such access. Plans for this year have been unveiled, and the partnership hopes to install another 1,200 miles of fiber cable by the end of 2022. Blue Ridge President and CEO Jim Lovinggood states, “We’re quite happy with where we are today. Actually, we’re even a little ahead of our projections, with the work in Pickens County moving faster than we earlier would have thought.”

Upcountry Fiber is now on track to meet its goal of bringing internet access to Anderson, Oconee, Pickens, northern Greenville, and northwestern Spartanburg counties within another five to six years. However, that timeline could be cut in half, if state and/or federal funds are made available for the project.

While there are federal and state dollars in the pipeline to support the provision of broadband, Big Cable is challenging who should have access to those funds. Recently, the cooperative has seen evidence of Big Cable activity within our service area designed to block any funding for Upcountry Fiber.

On the other hand, the rural areas are not viewed as very lucrative from a profitability standpoint. A similar scenario was played out more than 80 years ago when co-ops were first organized to take electricity to the countryside. Back then, investor-owned utilities were unwilling to assume that responsibility. Moreover, Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative believes that co-op members deserve the same level of internet service as that provided in more-populated areas. Consequently, the company is not waiting on the promise of additional funding, but are proceeding with the resources they’ve allocated for this project. Should you have an opportunity to contact your local legislators, please impress upon them your need for internet and ask for their assistance in assuring adequate funding of the service for rural areas.

In addition, if you are interested in receiving broadband, please visit upcountryfiber.com and register your home address for future service. As noted above, the 2022 plans call for an additional 1,200 miles of fiber installation.

Prepared by Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative.