BMW Debuts a Digital Experience Bringing the All-New, Fully-Electric BMW iX and i4 to Life

BMW of North America has debuted a unique, immersive augmented reality (AR) experience featuring its all-new, fully-electric BMW iX and BMW i4 vehicles created in collaboration with Google Cloud.

The AR experience, powered by Google Cloud’s immersive AR technology, allows users to digitally place the BMW iX and BMW i4 into any real-world environment in vivid detail with usable virtual features such as changing paint colors, lighting elements and opening/closing doors.

The BMW iX and i4 AR Experience is best viewed via bmwusa.com, which provides a direct link into the experience in the Google app for Android and iPhone OS.

The BMW iX and i4 experience, leveraging Google Cloud’s immersive AR technology, allows users to interact with the i4 and iX in photorealistic detail. The digital experience utilizes augmented reality in a totally new way for BMW customers and enthusiasts to interact with BMW’s all-new, fully-electric vehicles ahead of their U.S. market launch this spring.

“BMW will celebrate the U.S. market launch of our all-new, fully-electric BMW iX and i4 next month,” said Albi Pagenstert, head of brand communications and strategy, BMW of North America. “We know that our new and existing customers expect unique and innovative campaigns for two of the most unique and innovative vehicles in our brand’s history, and Google Cloud helped us create something very special to share with them.”

To power the BMW iX and i4 AR Experience, Google Cloud utilizes its unique interactive streaming solution that provides photorealistic experience to all users. As an example, users can choose to get an up close and personal look of details like the fine leather grain and stitching in the interior of the BMW iX, vividly rendered via millions of polygons by Google Cloud’s industry-leading computing technology.

The all-new BMW i4 Gran Coupe and iX Sports Activity Vehicle are the newest chapters in BMW’s electrification story. The all-wheel-drive i4 M50 is the first fully electric vehicle from BMW M GmbH. Offering a total system output of up to 536 hp from its dual electric motors, the i4 M50 can launch from 0-60 miles per hour in just 3.7 seconds and return an EPA estimated range of 270 miles between charges. The rear-wheel-drive i4 eDrive40 features a single 335 hp electric motor and can accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour in just 5.5 seconds and travel an EPA estimated range of up to 301 miles.

The BMW iX is the technological flagship of BMW i. Produced in a factory powered by locally-sourced hydroelectric power, incorporating a number of recycled materials, and powered by electric motors that use no rare earth metals, the iX xDrive50 considers the planet from the start of production through to the end of its serviceable life. Its dual fifth-generation BMW electric motors produce 516 hp and allow the all-wheel-drive iX to accelerate from 0-60 in only 4.6 seconds and achieve an EPA estimated range of up to 324 miles.

The i4 and iX go on sale in the first quarter of 2022. Base MSRP for the i4 eDrive40 is $55,400 while the i4 M50 starts at $65,900, plus $995 destination and handling for either model. The iX xDrive50 starts at $83,200 plus $995 destination and handling.