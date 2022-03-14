City Council Backs Pursuit of Federal Grant Funding for Duncan Park Improvements

At its meeting on February 28, Spartanburg City Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the City of Spartanburg to pursue $300,000 in federal Land and Water Conservation Fund matching grant for improvements to trails and clearing of invasive species in wooded areas of Duncan Park.

The city’s largest recreational asset at over 100 acres, Duncan Park is home to tennis courts, a playground, two recreational ball fields, historic Duncan Park stadium, a 14-acre lake, large wooded areas, 4 miles of natural surface trails, and 1 mile of paved trail. Last year, the city and PAL: Play, Advocate, Live Well were selected by the National Park Service to receive expert consultation for a broad re-imagining of Duncan Park.

Through the process, the city will engage with stakeholders, surrounding neighborhood residents, and the broader Spartanburg community in creating a vision for the park that include multi-use trails, open spaces, and possible water recreation opportunities, with community gathering spaces linking recreational amenities to Historic Duncan Park Stadium.

A steering committee has been created for the process, and in early meetings identified a need for improvements to existing trails and clear out overgrowth of invasive species to improve visibility in the park’s wooded areas, after which the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant opportunity was identified. In presenting to City Council, Assistant City Manager Mitch Kennedy said that this was a small initial piece in the much broader re-imagining of Duncan Park and that staff anticipates beginning public input sessions for that process later this spring.

For more from the Spartanburg City Council meeting on February 28, see the full video below.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.