CurTec Establishing First U.S. Manufacturing Operations in Upstate; $13 Million Investment and 32 New Jobs Expected

CurTec, a manufacturer of sustainable, high-performance packaging, has announced plans to establish operations in Oconee County. The company’s $13 million investment will create 32 new jobs over the next five years.

Based in Rijen, Netherlands and founded in 1991, CurTec produces plastic drums, pails and jars for leading pharmaceutical, specialty chemicals and food ingredients companies. A Good Manufacturing Practice Certified (GMP) company, CurTec is committed to helping customers securely protect, identify and market their valuable products.

CurTec is establishing manufacturing operations in the United States to increase capacity to support growing demand. The company will conduct blow molding, injection molding, assembly and distribution operations at the Oconee County facility.

“By starting manufacturing in the U.S., CurTec is taking the next step in strengthening our market position, increasing our service level to new and existing customers and decreasing the carbon footprint of our operations,” said Curtec CEO Bart van Berkel. “We are excited with the opportunities that Oconee County presents with a talented workforce, a strong commitment to technical education and wonderful location with recreation opportunities providing a rich quality of life. We look forward to becoming a partner and sought-after employer in the community.”

Operations are expected to be online by the first quarter of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the CurTec team should visit the company’s careers page.