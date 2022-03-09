EPA Publishes State-Level Greenhouse Gas Emissions Data, Resources to Promote State Action on Climate

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is releasing new and updated resources to support states as they work to address the climate crisis and reduce climate pollution.

These resources include new state-level data on greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and sinks, updates to EPA’s existing State Inventory Tool to help states compile their own emission and sink estimates, and information on state-level opportunities to reduce emissions of highly-potent greenhouse gases.

“Tackling the climate crisis requires action across all levels of government, and our partnership with states has never been more important to reduce emissions and deliver solutions,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “The high-quality, peer-reviewed data and analyses released today will support our state partners as we work to track climate trends and confront this challenge together.”

Many states are working to improve their state-level greenhouse gas data to help identify opportunities to reduce emissions. The resources EPA is releasing today will complement and supplement official state data and provide states more information to identify pathways to reduce highly potent greenhouse gases. EPA’s peer-reviewed data sets provide comprehensive, consistent, and comparable data for every state — providing state governments, the public, and stakeholders with high-quality information for policy assessment and development. EPA will also continue providing technical assistance to help states develop inventories of GHG emissions and execute strategies that reduce those emissions.

The data released will also allow researchers and the public to better understand emissions and mitigation potential in their state. While climate change is a national and international issue, states play a vital role in helping advance solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The new data and updated tools include the following:

State-level data on greenhouse gas emissions and sinks: The Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks by State provides state-by-state emission and sinks data consistent with the national greenhouse gas inventory, and with international standards. The state-level GHG Inventory provides annual emissions estimates from 1990 through 2019 and will be updated each year.

Updates to the State Inventory Tool: EPA’s existing State Inventory Tool helps states to compile and analyze their own estimates of GHG emissions and sinks. The new version of the tool updates and extends calculations through 2019 and better aligns the tool with the new Inventory by State estimates.

Information on state-level opportunities to reduce emissions of potent greenhouse gases: The U.S. State-level Non-CO2 Mitigation Analysis provides states with improved data to better understand the costs and opportunities for reducing emissions of potent greenhouse gases, including methane, nitrous oxide, and fluorinated gases. This report looks at projected emissions of these gases through 2050 and provides comprehensive technical and economic data on the opportunities and costs for reducing emissions.

These data and supporting technical reports draw on data and findings from EPA’s Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks. EPA works in collaboration with numerous experts from other federal agencies, state agencies, research and academic institutions, and industry associations to compile the Inventory.

To explore State-by State greenhouse gas emissions and sinks data, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/state-ghg-emissions-and-removals

To download the latest State Inventory Tool (Tool), please visit: https://www.epa.gov/statelocalenergy/state-inventory-and-projection-tool

To explore new State-Level Mitigation of Non-CO2 Potential data, please visit: https://cfpub.epa.gov/ghgdata/nonco2/usreports/