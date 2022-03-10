“Go Green” for St. Patrick’s Day

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, The Nature Conservancy urges the public to think beyond shamrocks, leprechauns and green beer – and to consider thinking “green” about our environment.

You will even save some real green (as in cash) by following some of these energy-saving tips.

1. Take a hike! Get out and enjoy our parks, preserves, forests, bays and other natural areas. Our open space is fun, free and educational.

2. Go native. Replace a part of your lawn with native plants and trees that support and attract butterflies, bees and birds. A tree that shades your house also saves on energy bills.

3. Decrease chemical dependency. Limit your use of fertilizer, pesticides, and herbicides; they wind up in our drinking water and in our harbors and bays.

4. Consider composting. Instead of spending money on chemical fertilizers, use what you already own – and compost! This simple and easy way of recycling your vegetable and fruit scraps will save you money and reduce the load on our landfills.

5. See the light. Change your light bulbs today. Use compact fluorescent light bulbs. Though you will spend more money per bulb, in no time you’ll save energy and money.

6. Teleconference instead of flying. For office meetings, if you can telephone or videoconference, you’ll save time and money. At the same token, you will help save our planet by limiting carbon emissions.

7. Turn down the heat. Heating and air conditioning draw more than half of the energy that a home uses. Turn down the heat and A/C when you leave the house or turn in for the night.

8. Can you spare some change? For just $1, you can plant a tree in Brazil’s Atlantic Forests at www.plantabillion.org. Such forests are the lungs of our planet; planting a tree there helps reduce carbon emissions and clean our air.

9. Recycle and use recycled products. Buy products made from recycled paper, glass, metal and plastic. They use less energy to manufacture than products made from completely new materials.

10. Inflate your tires. Your car will get better gas mileage when the tires are inflated properly–it will burn less gas and save you cash.

11. Buy renewable energy. A long-term investment that will save you money over time, solar panels can dramatically decrease your energy-dependence. Consider adding them to your home or local business.

12. Speak out. Voicing your opinion is free – raise environmental concerns to local lawmakers. Tell them you want healthy and thriving forests, wetlands, bays, parks and open spaces.

13. Pack in, pack out on the beach. Waste attracts predators that prey on shorebirds such as endangered piping plovers.

14. Be a responsible pet owner. Don’t allow your cat to roam outside where it can prey on songbirds and other wildlife.

15. Get to know invasive plants. Invasive plants cost millions of dollars per year to eradicate and keep at bay (think Asian long-horned beetles carving out homes in Central Park’s trees). Familiarize yourself with invasive plants and avoid planting them in your yard.

16. Dispose of toxins properly. Do not dump chemicals in sewers or on the ground. It’s costly to remediate and deadly to fish and wildlife.

17. Slow the flow. Consider upgrading or replacing your septic tank – especially if you live near the water. This will help keep our groundwater pure, and harbors and bays healthy.