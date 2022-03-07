Greenville-Spartanburg Airport Commissioners Appointed to New Term

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has reappointed Valerie J. Miller and Doug Smith to the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport Commission. The term for both commissioners runs from December 31, 2021, through December 31, 2027.

Commissioner Miller was selected by the Greenville County Legislative Delegation for the seat. She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma. Commissioner Miller and her family owned and operated multiple state franchises of Budget Rent a Car, including four in Upstate South Carolina. She is currently a real estate executive at The Marchant Company. Mrs. Miller has been a resident of Greenville County for 38 years.

Commissioner Smith was selected by the Spartanburg County Legislative Delegation for the seat. He is a graduate of Wofford College. In addition, he was elected to the SC House of Representatives from 1992-2008 and was the Speaker Pro Tempore of the House of Representatives from 2000-2008. Currently, he serves as a Partner at Johnson, Smith, Hibbard & Wildman Law Firm, LLP. Mr. Smith has been a life-long resident of Spartanburg County.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Valerie and Doug,” said Minor Shaw, Chairperson of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport Commission. “Their experience and leadership are invaluable, as the Airport District continues to fulfill its mission to be an economic driver in the Upstate.”

The Greenville-Spartanburg Airport Commission is the governing body of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District, which operates Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP). The Commission is composed of six members who are appointed by the Governor. Three of the members must be residents of Spartanburg County and each must receive the recommendation of the majority of the Spartanburg County Legislative Delegation. Three of the members must be residents of Greenville County and each must receive the recommendation of the majority of the Greenville County Legislative Delegation. Members of the Commission serve a six-year term and can be reappointed.

