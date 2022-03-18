Greenville Triumph, The Blood Connection Partner to Kick-Off 2022 Season

It’s time once again for the Upstate to community to roll up their sleeves and join the Lifesaver League! For the second year, The Blood Connection will partner with The Greenville Triumph to promote blood donations across the Upstate.

The Blood Connection and the Greenville Triumph began their partnership in 2021, collecting more than 150 units of blood across four separate drives. One unit of blood has the power to save three lives – meaning blood donors with the Greenville Triumph potentially impacted 450 lives.

“The Triumph is proud to partner with The Blood Connection. In any community, blood donation is critical, and we look forward to bringing more awareness towards the cause,” said Megan Kolak, Senior Vice President of the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club.

This year, the Triumph and TBC will kick off their partnership and season with a blood drive on March 18 at Hampton Station from 12 pm to 6 pm. As a thank you for donating, all blood donors will receive an exclusive Hummel blood donor jersey and a $20 eGift card. Appointments can be made by going to thebloodconnection.org/triumph, but walk-ins are also welcome.

2022 Triumph players and coaches will be available to meet fans starting at 6 pm. Also, during the event, Triumph season ticket holders will be able to pick up their season tickets.